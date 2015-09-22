paterson
- MusicFetty Wap Pacifies Angry College Crowd By Throwing "Blue Hunnids" At ThemFetty Wap likes to throw money at his problems.By Devin Ch
- MusicFetty Wap's Trap Queens Brawl 'Til They Fall: Footage SurfacesVideo of the altercation leading to Lezhae Lowder's arrest has surfaced.By Devin Ch
- MusicFetty Wap Gifts Hometown With Grocery Gift Cards For EasterFetty Wap gives back to the city that raised him.By Chantilly Post
- MusicFetty Wap Welcomes Second Child In 2 MonthsFetty Wap is on daddy duty for the foreseeable future, several times over.By Devin Ch
- NewsFetty Wap's High School Principal Suspended Over "Wake Up" Music VideoThe principal of Paterson, NJ's Eastside High has been suspended after Fetty Wap filmed a music video inside the school.By Danny Schwartz
- SportsVictor CruzThe Remy Boyz are back with "Victor Cruz," a bumping new ode to the Paterson all-pro wideout. By Angus Walker
- NewsFuss & FightMeet Tapia with his new Fetty Wap-featuring single: "Fuss & Fight." By Angus Walker
- BeefP-Dice Calls Out The Remy Boyz & Shows Up At Fetty Wap's HouseFormer Remy Boy P-Dice had some harsh words for the "petting zoo." By Angus Walker
- BeefFetty Wap Explains Why He Kicked P-Dice Out Of Remy BoyzFetty Wap kicks P-Dice out of the Remy Boyz. The two rappers have different accounts of how it went down. By Angus Walker
- News"Noisey Raps" With Fetty Wap & The Zoo GangFetty Wap and the Zoo Gang star in the latest episode of "Noisey Raps." By Angus Walker
- NewsFetty Wap On The Breakfast ClubFetty Wap chops it up with Charlamagne tha God and co. on Power 105.1's "The Breakfast Club."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsFootage Of Fetty Wap Freestyling Before He Blew UpWatch Fetty Wap rap for his friends before he became famous.By Danny Schwartz