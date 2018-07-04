passed
- PoliticsMexico’s Congress Approves Bill For Marijuana LegalizationMexico could be the biggest marijuana exporter in the world. By Karlton Jahmal
- BasketballKings Passed On Luka Doncic Because Vlade Divac Didn’t Like His Dad: ReportVlade reportedly didn't like Luka Doncic's dad, therefore overlooked the young phenom for the Kings.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsGreen Bay Packers' Hall Of Famer Bart Starr Passes Away At 85The Ice Bowl Hero passes away to a hero's goodbye.By Devin Ch
- MusicGrammy-Nominated R&B Singer Melvin Edmonds Dead At 65 Years OldBabyface's elder sibling passes away at 65 following a short illness.By Devin Ch
- MusicDonald Trump Likely To Sign Bill, Declaring "National Emergency" At The BorderThe United States of Whatever.By Devin Ch
- SocietyNew Jersey Could Legalize Recreational Weed Come Early As January: ReportNew Jersey is one step away from becoming the 11th state to legalize recreational weed. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBaltimore Rapper Nick Breed Who Campaigned For Nonviolence, Dead At 24Nick Breed was fatally shot in his hometown at the tender age of 24.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Promotes XXXTentacion Merch On Twitter: What's His Stake?Kanye is promoting the XXXTentacion t-shirt he designed in conjunction with the late rapper's estate.By Devin Ch
- MusicChildish Gambino Pays Tribute To Mac Miller In Concert: "I Love You Mac""I feel good about being sad, because it tells me that he was special."By Devin Ch
- MusicAretha Franklin "The Queen Of Soul" Has Passed Away At 76Aretha Franklin leaves behind an inimitable legacy.By Devin Ch
- SportsMagic Johnson Turned Down DeMarcus Cousins Deal Because Of Injury WaitLakers' long term planning was at stake according to Magic Johnson.By Devin Ch
- SportsLakers Reportedly Passed On Signing DeMarcus Cousins At $5 Million For 1 YearThe Los Angeles Lakers reportedly passed on Boogie, what's the deal?By Devin Ch