paparazzo
- MusicFuture Throws Water At Photographer Refused To Stop: WatchFuture gave the photographer a fair warning.ByAlexander Cole3.9K Views
- Pop CultureHilary Duff Calls Out Paparazzi For Taking Photos Of ChildrenHilary Duff confronted a paparazzo who was photographing her 7-year-old son Luca and other children on the field at a football game.ByLynn S.1.9K Views
- AnticsThe Game Snaps At Paparazzi For Filming After Rapper Tells Them To Put Camera AwayHe wasn't in the mood to be bothered because he'd recently learned of a death in his family.ByErika Marie21.2K Views
- RelationshipsCassie & Bull Riding Boyfriend Alex Fine Are All Smiles At LAXShe says she'll never get on the back of a bull.ByErika Marie55.1K Views
- MusicDrake Wants 500 Weeks On The Billboard Hot 100Drake's trying to level up himself. ByAron A.415 Views
- MusicJustin Bieber Faces No Charges After Paparazzo Accident; ReportBiebervelli walks away scot-free.ByAron A.157 Views
- MusicChrissy Teigen and John Legend Harrassed by Racist PhotographerChrissy Teigen and John Legend deal with a bottom of the barrel paparazzo.Byhnhh68 Views
- NewsKanye West Slinks In And Out Of Booking At LAPD StationKanye West managed to get in (and out) of police custody in just over 40 minutes when turning himself in for booking, as he's been given mandatory parole for two years following the case with the paparazzo he smashed. Byhnhh9.9K Views