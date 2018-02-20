pageant
- Pop CultureSteve Harvey Reflects On Miss Universe Pageant MishapSteve Harvey says his infamous Miss Universe Pageant slip-up wasn't his fault.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentMiss Congo Beauty Queen Catches On Fire After Winning CompetitionDorcas Kasinde's hair caught on fire right after she won Miss Africa.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMiss BumBum Brazil Brawl: Booty Pageant Contestants Fight Over CrowningClaims of fake cake were hurled around.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentMrs. America Pageant Founder Accused Of Racism:"Black Women Need To Stop Having Babies"The pageant's founder has been accused by contestants of spreading harmful stereotypes and discriminatory comments. By hnhh
- EntertainmentMiss America Will No Longer Include Swimsuit CompetitionJudges will not be basing their scores off of looks. By David Saric
- EntertainmentDonald Trump Chose Miss Universe Finalists Based On Business Deals: ReportTrump allegedly favoured nations who showed interest in his business ventures.
By David Saric