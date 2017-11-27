oxycontin
- CrimeOxyContin Manufacturer Purdue Pharma Plead Guilty To Federal ChargesThe manufacturers of OxyContin have pleaded guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a $8B settlement. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsTito Ortiz Says Ex Jenna Jameson Blew $8Mil On Drugs, Hasn't Seen Kids In 6 YearsThe two had a tumultuous relationship.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsOxyContin Maker, Purdue Pharma, Files For Bankruptcy To Clear 2K LawsuitsThe announcement comes days after Purdue Pharma agreed to a tentative settlement.By Aron A.
- MusicDemi Lovato Overdose Caused By Fentanyl-Laced Oxy: ReportComprised oxycontin is the source of her near-death experience.By Zaynab
- LifeOxyContin Heir Purchases Insane $22.5 Million Bel-Air MansionDavid Sackler has notched an impressive new residence.By David Saric
- MusicTimbaland Opens Up About OxyContin Addiction & DepressionTimbaland opens up about depression and his drug use during a Rolling Stone interview. By Aron A.