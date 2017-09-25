OVO Sounds
- NewsOVO Sound Season 4 Episode 16 Includes Tracks From Fivio Foreign, 42 Dugg, & Lil Uzi VertOliver and G0homeroger also pulled from Hotboii, Fireboy DML, and Young Nudy's discographies.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRoy Woods Is Feeling "Bad Bad" On His Latest ReleaseThe new tune is the second single from the Canadian's upcoming "Mixed Emotions" LP.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDvsn Drops Sultry Single “Blessings” From New ProjectThe single is off their upcoming project "Amusing Her Feelings" By Madusa S.
- NewsPopcaan Brings Romance To The Dancefloor On "Promise"Popcaan's OVO Sounds debut is jam-packed. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake Brings Ultimate Throwback With MSN Messenger Caption"xD."By Aida C.
- Original ContentDrake’s Co-Sign: The Hip-Hop SuperpowerDrake is leaving behind an amazing hip-hop legacy.By Matt F
- MusicNoah 40 Shebib Gives A Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of OVO StudiosDrake's music starts here. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicDrake Buried Longtime Friend, Fif, Over The WeekendDrake carried his friend's casket at the funeral this past weekend.By Aron A.