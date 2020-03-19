outbreak
- PoliticsMar-A-Lago Closes Sections Of Club Amidst Coronavirus OutbreakMar-a-Largo is suspending aspects of the club amidst a coronavirus outbreak among staff on the premises. By Cole Blake
- PoliticsNew York City To Close Non-Essential Businesses In Areas With COVID-19 SpikesNew York City is rewinding the opening of non-essential businesses in several areas due to COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- SportsNFL Finds Irregularities in Positive COVID-19 Test ResultsThe NFL has found "irregularities in results" for a series of COVID-19 tests which came back positive, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- FoodSalmonella In Onions Now Found In 43 States, CDC SaysThe CDC says the Salmonella outbreak in onions is now affecting 43 states.By Cole Blake
- SportsNFL Executive Vice President Planning For Full Stadiums Next SeasonThe NFL's executive vice president is planning to have full stadiums when the season starts.By Cole Blake
- NewsYoung Buck Addresses 50 Cent & G-Unit Drama On "Outbreak"Young Buck returns with his new project "Outbreak," calling out 50 Cent, speaking on his label issues, and addressing 6ix9ine.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureWestside Gunn Tested Positive For COVID-19, But Has Since RecoveredWestside Gunn had contracted the coronavirus, but he has since recovered.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTiger At Bronx Zoo In NYC Tests Positive For CoronavirusA tiger in New York City has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a statement from the USDA.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsGeorgia To Reopen Beaches Despite COVID-19 PandemicDespite coronavirus concerns, Georgia is reopening its beaches after an executive order from the Governor.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSophie Turner Disses Evangeline Lilly & Encourages Social DistancingSophie Turner calls out everyone downplaying the seriousness of the Coronavirus outbreak.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsNorth Korea Says Trump Sent "Personal Letter" To Kim Jong Un About CoronavirusNorth Korea says Donald Trump sent a personal message to Kim Jong Un about the Coronavirus.By Cole Blake
- SocietyGamestop Sparks Outrage Over Decision To Stay OpenGamestop's stubborn decision to label themselves an "essential" business amid pandemic has drawn the public ire.By Mitch Findlay
- Pop Culture56% Of Californians Expected To Get Coronavirus Over Next 8 WeeksGovernor of California Gavin Newsom made a shocking claim in a letter to President Trump that states health officials are predicting about 56% of the state's population will be infected with coronavirus over the next two months.By Keenan Higgins