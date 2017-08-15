out
- SportsBam Adebayo and Goran Dragic Ruled Out For Game 3 Of NBA FinalsBam Adebayo and Goran Dragic will officially miss Game 3 of the NBA Finals.By Cole Blake
- SportsSteph Curry Rumored To Miss A Few Months, Warriors Focusing On Draft LotteryThe Warriors season has officially become a disaster.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDennis Rodman Believes "10 Percent Or 20 Percent" Of Pro Athletes Are GayHe doesn't know why more people aren't coming out.By Erika Marie
- MusicDMX Performs 1st Show Since Wrapping Up Prison BidDMX was a last minute replacement for Ja Rule in Staten Island.By Devin Ch
- MusicZaytoven's Film "Birds Of A Feather 2" Is Out On Amazon PrimeMega-producer Zaytoven is the star of his brand new film "Birds Of A Feather 2," out now.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Scraps Transgender Icon From "Astroworld" CoverControversy afoot?By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentScarlett Johansson Pulls Out Of "Rub & Tug" Film ProductionThe actress has finally understood why the LGBTQIA+ community condemned her being cast as the film's lead.By Zaynab
- MusicRita Ora Apologizes For "Girls" Lyrics, Comes Out As BisexualRita Ora reveals that she's had relationships with both men and women. By Matthew Parizot
- SportsKevin Durant Out At Least Two Weeks With Rib FractureThe Warriors are now without Kevin Durant for the next couple weeks.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsKawhi Leonard Will Most Likely Sit Out Rest Of NBA SeasonSpurs' star Kawhi Leonard will most the remainder of the NBA season with his strange hip injury.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsCavs’ Kevin Love Breaks Left Hand; Expected To Miss 6-8 WeeksKevin Love will be out for the next 6-8 weeks after breaking a bone in his left hand.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKevin Gates Has Been Released From JailKevin Gates is a free man once again. By Matt F
- MusicDrake Falls Off Billboard's Hot 100 For First Time In 430 WeeksDrake's amazing run is over.By Matt F