oscars so white
- MoviesJada Pinkett Smith Slams The Golden Globes For No "Girls Trip" NominationJada Pinkett Smith lets her opinion be known. By Chantilly Post
- LifeViola Davis Sets Record With Most Oscar Nominations For A Black WomanCongrats, Viola.By hnhh
- Life“Empire” Creator Lee Daniels Calls #OscarsSoWhite Protesters “Whiny” & “Reprehensible”Very strong words from one of Hollywood's most powerful minority voices.By hnhh
- InterviewsRick Ross Calls Chris Rock "Cornball" Over Oscars MonologueRick Ross shares his thoughts on Chris Rock's Oscars monologue during a recent radio interview.By Rose Lilah
- NewsWatch Chris Rock's Opening Oscars MonologueFor those who avoided this year's whitewashed Oscars, Chris Rock killed the opening monologue. By Angus Walker
- NewsMetta World Peace Talks Oscars & Jada Pinkett Smith's BoycottMetta World Peace gives his take on the #OscarsSoWhite controversy. By Angus Walker
- NewsPresident Obama Weighs In On #OscarsSoWhite DebatePresident Obama speaks out in support of diversity in Hollywood.By hnhh
- InterviewsWill Smith Speaks On The Oscars & Why He Won't Be AttendingWill Smith wants to leave behind a better Hollywood.By hnhh
- LifeSnoop Dogg & 50 Cent Are Latest Celebs To Protest OscarsAmid controversy, the Academy President releases a statement.By hnhh
- LifeSpike Lee Is Boycotting The Oscars Over All-White Nominee ListThe #OscarsSoWhite movement gains momentum amid celebrity pressure on the Academy Awards.By hnhh