oscars 2018
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Named New Queen Of Comedy By Jamie FoxxHaddish, Foxx, and Drake commemorated the night with an Instagram photo. By hnhh
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Doubles Up On Drake SelfiesTiffany Haddish snapped some selfies at the Oscars after-party and a wild Drake showed up in the background.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Makes A Rare Public Appearance At Oscar's After-PartyNicki was spotted for the first time in a while at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Academy Awards after-party.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Targets 2018 Oscars For Latest Troll Job50 Cent is the fashion police at the 2018 Oscars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOscars 2018: Full List Of Nominees & WinnersThe winners of the 90th annual Academy Awards.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentOscars Reportedly Planning To Address Trump & Stormy Daniels AffairDaniels was contacted by producers about the use of a photo of herself and Trump in the show.By Trevor Smith
- EntertainmentCasey Affleck Withdraws As Best Actress Presenter At 2018 OscarsCasey Affleck will avoid scrutiny on Hollywood's biggest night. By Matt F
- EntertainmentChrissy Teigen Claps Back At "Get Out" Hater Following Oscar NominationsChrissy Teigen is having none of the "Get Out" negativity. By Matt F