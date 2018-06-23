opinion piece
- Original ContentWaka Flocka's Hard In Da Paint: A Blunt Force Masterclass In Trap FatalismCallous, puncturing, visceral, and goonish. Call it what you will, but "Flockaveli" and it’s centerpiece “Hard In da Paint” signify one of trap music’s most critical junctures.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentPredicting 2020 Music TrendsForecasting the year to come and taking stock of what 2019 can tell us about the trends of tomorrow.By Luke Hinz
- ReviewsFat Joe's "Family Ties" Proves To Be An Apathetic FarewellAt long last, Joey Crack has decided to hang up his Yankee fitted, at least for now.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentFamily Friendly Rap: Why The Sanitization Of Rap Is A ProblemAgainst the sanitization of rap music. By Sanibel Chai
- Original ContentGriselda: The Second Coming Of That "Classic Shit"Few can go bar-for-bar with Griselda, Buffalo's tight-knit rap crew that is giving an old sound new flavor. By Luke Hinz
- ReviewsKanye West "Jesus Is King" ReviewKanye’s musical ear remains one-of-one, but sonic choices alone can’t save what is largely an erratic and uninspired affair.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentA Response To Ben Shapiro's Claim That "Rap Is Not Music"The pseudo-intellectual dropped an absolute goose egg earlier this week that surprised no one.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentIDK Is Kanye West's Latest Pupil: Analyzing The Influence On "Is He Real?"IDK's "Is He Real?" is the latest project from a long line of self-described Kanye West disciples. Whether or not it lives up to the billing is up for debate.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentHip Hop's Newest Wave: Tracing The Influences Of Polo G, Lil Tjay, CalboyA generation removed from Chief Keef, the stunning transformation of street rap has revealed something much more than just the next iteration of Chicago drill. By Luke Hinz
- ViralHow TikTok's Niche Viral Space Is Redefining The Music IndustryThe video app has been downloaded over a billion times, and it's not hard to see why.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentWhy Do We Get Lit To Sad Bangers?Making sense of the music that would have us shed a tear and let loose all at once.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentThe Intoxicating YNW Melly Cocktail: Juxtaposition And PainThere's much to be gleaned from the music of an artist whose breakout hit reads like the criminal charges he now faces.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentPost Malone Brings His Bedazzled Cowboy Grit To NYC In Debut "Circles" PerformanceWith new music just around the corner, Post looks to perfect a sound that has already enthralled millions.By Luke Hinz
- Original Content"Free Meek" Premiere: A New Docuseries That Puts The System On Trial“This is a story in which there is injustice in every crack and crevice.”By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentHow Lil Nas X's Never-Ending "Old Town Road" Rollout Changed The Game“Old Town Road” is gonna ride til’ the remixes can’t no more.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentHow To Age Gracefully In Hip HopYouth is wasted on the young.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentThe Sustained Cultural Significance Of "The Boondocks"“Excuse me, everyone. I have a brief announcement to make: Jesus was Black, Ronald Reagan was the devil, and the government is lying about 9/11. Thank you for your time. And goodnight.”By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentCollision Course: How Musical Independence Has Ignited A Streaming WarThe successes and failures of platforms like Spotify and United Masters could redefine the trajectory of the entire music industry. By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentHow Hip Hop Has Embraced Meme CulturePeak social media era is upon us, gobbling up virality and spitting it back out to mixed (and often controversial) results.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentSoulja Boy Vs. Tyga: Biggest Comeback Of 2018In a world bloated by a reverence for celebrity status, hip hop beef is more bizarre than ever.By Luke Hinz
- SocietyNYPD Sued For Withholding Info On Donald Trump's Gun LicensesThe Daily Dot holding the NYPD accountable for holding up "Transparency of Government."By Devin Ch