online dating
- RelationshipsSteve Harvey To Women On Dating Apps: Keep A "Burner Phone"The talk show host also said that women shouldn't be the hunter, but the hunted, when dating online.By Erika Marie
- MusicRich Dollaz Appears On "Catfish" Show After Fan Sends Nudes To His IG AccountRich Dollaz found himself inadvertently roped into a maniacal, nudes-filled Catfish IG scheme. By Zaynab
- SocietyWoman Tricks Dozen Of Men Into Group Tinder Date To Compete For Her HeartNatasha Aponte did the damn thing. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyUber & Lyft Driver Caught Livestreaming His Passengers On TwitchBoth companies have deactivated the driver's account on their respective apps.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentWill Smith Fails Miserably At Online DatingHis one-on-one encounter with Sophia the Robot did not go as planned.By Devin Ch