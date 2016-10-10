o2 arena
- MusicTravis Scott Headlines 1st Solo Concert Since Astroworld At London's O2 ArenaTravis Scott performed his biggest hits to a sold-out crowd at London's O2 Arena on Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott's First Headlining Concert Since Astroworld Tragedy Sells Out In HoursTravis Scott adds a second date at the O2 Arena after tickets sell out in under two hours. By Aron A.
- RandomJustin Bieber Says He & Hailey Have "Crazy" Sex All DayJustin Bieber shared with fans during a Q&A that he and wife Hailey enjoy a "pretty crazy" active sex life.By Erika Marie
- MusicJacquees Claps Back At Ella Mai Over Unexpectedly Shady TweetKill 'em with kindness, or kill 'em with the truth.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ Hus Makes Surprise Return From Prison With Drake Concert PerformanceDrake performs with J Hus signaling an end to the rapper's 8-month prison bid.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Debuts Trailer For His Netflix Series "Top Boy" At London ShowHe bought the show because it was one of his favorites.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Executes "God's Plan," Turns London's O2 Arena Into The O3Drake got some Batman-type abilities in London.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentNetflix Drops Off Trailer For Kevin Hart's Upcoming "Irresponsible" Standup SpecialKevin Hart's London show will be streamed on Netflix next month.By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake Surprises "His Woes" In The UK By Crashing Fredo's Manchester ConcertDrake keeps his name abuzz in the UK.By Devin Ch
- MusicRick Ross Cancels Show London Show For Undisclosed ReasonsThe Miami emcee will be MIA for his UK fans.By Matt F
- NewsDrake's "Boy Meets World" Tour Hits Europe In JanuaryDetails of Drake's next tour are already in. The "Boy Meets World" tour hits Europe, with an extended run in the U.K., in January. By Angus Walker