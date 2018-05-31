novels
- GossipKim Kardashian Hopes To Axe Novel Based On Ray J Sex Tape: ReportKim Kardashian may have reportedly received upwards of $5 million for the tape 13 years ago, but she apparently doesn't want anyone else to profit from it.By Erika Marie
- TVWhoopi Goldberg Switches Up Her Style & Rocks White Locs For Stephen King Flick"The Stand" is coming to CBS very soon.By Erika Marie
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Creator Says End Of Series Won't Affect The NovelsNew novels are still on the way. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Hunger Games" Prequel Book Announced For 2020 ReleaseThe prequel will be set sixty-four years before "The Hunger Games."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Becomes First-Ever Rapper To Have New York Times #1 Best-Selling NovelNow fans are waiting for his forthcoming album.By Erika Marie
- NewsLogic Releases "Supermarket" To Coincide With Debut Novel's DropLogic went full-on alternative rock for his new soundtrack.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Shares Release Date & Details For Debut Novel "Supermarket"Logic is excited for everybody to pick up a copy of his new book.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Announces Pre-Order Date For Debut Novel "Supermarket"Logic is starting off the year by releasing his first ever novel.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment24 Year-Old Writer Tomi Adeyemi Lands 7-Figure Movie Deal For Debut NovelFox 2000 gets involved in Adeyemi's myth making adventure.By Devin Ch