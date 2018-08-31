not alike
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Issues Reminder To Eminem: "Fuck Rap God"MGK isn't backing down.By Milca P.
- MusicBhad Bhabie Updates "15" Mixtape With Eminem ReferenceBhad Bhabie got back in the studio to add an Eminem reference to the outro.By Alex Zidel
- MusicConspiracy Theorists Believe Eminem & Machine Gun Kelly Feud Is StagedThere's a decent amount of evidence surrounding the claims too.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentEminem's Machine Gun Kelly Diss "KILLSHOT": The Hardest BarsEminem strikes Machine Gun Kelly with the counter riposte on "KILLSHOT."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" Brings In $1.8M In First Week Song Revenue: ReportEminem's new project brought in over a million dollars in its first week.By Aron A.
- MusicBhad Bhabie Fans Accuse Eminem Of Stealing Her Flow On "Not Alike"Bhad Bhabie loyalist hit at Eminem for biting her flow on "Not Alike."By Devin Ch
- ReviewsEminem "Kamikaze" ReviewEminem's "Kamikaze" provides fans and haters alike with ample fodder for their respective causes. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentMachine Gun Kelly's "Rap Devil" Lands Respect From All CornersMachine Gun Kelly's scathing response to Eminem has earned near-unanimous praise. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentEminem Vs. Machine Gun Kelly: A Complete HistoryThe Devil and God are raging across the Midwest.By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentEminem's "Kamikaze" Album: The Most Intricate Lyrical MomentsEminem shows off a creative skillset with few comparablesBy Devin Ch
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Pops Bottle In Response To Eminem's "Kamikaze" DissLooks like MGK isn't all that concerned about Em's diss.By Aron A.
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Savagely Shuts Down Fan Critiquing Verse On Eminem's "Not Alike"Royce da 5'9" is not here for anyone saying he struggled on "Not Alike."By Alex Zidel