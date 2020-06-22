noose
- StreetwearKylie Jenner's Givenchy Noose Necklace Earns Her Significant BacklashThe mother of two has the honour of sitting front row at various runways for this season's Paris Fashion Week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett’s Only Black Juror: “As An African American Person, I’m Not Putting That Noose Back On”63-year-old Andre Hope says he was disappointed to be the only Black person selected.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomAmazon Offers $50K Reward After Nooses Found Hanging At Facility: ReportIn a matter of days, it's reported that five nooses were found at the location in Connecticut.By Erika Marie
- CrimeGloria Bambo Found Hanging In White Roommate's Garage Is Under InvestigationGloria was a young black woman. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureBubba Wallace Gives Inspirational Response To Trump's Scathing "Hoax" TweetBubba Wallace decided to share words of inspiration following President Trump's tweet about the NASCAR driver's recent "noose" incident.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Attacks NASCAR & Bubba Wallace Over Confederate Flag BanTrump is firing shots on Twitter, once again. By Madusa S.
- SportsNASCAR Releases Photo Of Noose In Bubba Wallace's GarageBased on NASCAR's recent photo, there is no denying that the rope in Wallace's garage was, indeed, a noose.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBubba Wallace Responds To Accusations That Noose Incident Was A HoaxBubba Wallace sat down with CNN to defend his character while continuing to stand behind the Black Lives Matter movement.By Erika Marie
- SportsLeBron James Stands With Bubba Wallace After Noose Found In GarageBubba Wallace has been fighting for racial equality and diversity in NASCAR.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNASCAR Confirms Noose Found In Bubba Wallace's GarageA noose was found in the garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.By Cole Blake