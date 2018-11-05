noir
- Music VideosSmino Drops Off Video For "Noir" Banger "KLINK"Stream Smino's latest music video offering. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMasego Hints At Collab With Smino And Denzel CurryMasego suggests that he, Smino and Denzel Curry have something on the way.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"The Batman" Will Feature Multiple Villains In A Rogue's Gallery ThrillerMatt Reeves is moving back to the Noir-driven style old Batman tales.By Devin Ch
- MusicSmino Announces "Hoopti" Tour DatesSmino is hitting the road. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentNicolas Cage Made "Filthy" Jokes For "Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse"What he said "wasn't from the 1930s at all."By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicSmino "Already Hates" His New Album "NØIR" & Is Ready To Move OnWhat have we here? Just another case of heightened expectations.By Devin Ch
- NewsSmino & Valee Serve "KRUSHED ICE" On The MenuSmino and Valee philander with ease on "KRUSHED ICE."By Devin Ch
- NewsSmino Fuses Reggae & Soul On "Tequila Mockingbird"This is a smoker's anthem. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSmino Announces "NØIR" Tracklist Featuring Bari, Jay2, Valee & MoreSmino season arrives. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsSmino Razzle-Dazzles On Outlandish Banger "Klink"Smino flexes with originality on "Klink."By Mitch Findlay