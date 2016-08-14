no, my name is jeffery
- Original ContentWhat is the Story Behind Young Thug's Dress?Young Thug's album cover for "Jeffrey" has become an iconic image. Here's the story behind the dress Thug wore on the cover. By Josh Megson
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: September 7A weekly look at the performance of hip-hop and r'n'b albums on the Billboard 200.By Chris Tart
- NewsWatch Young Thug Pick Out The Dress Used On The "Jeffery" CoverWatch Young Thug immediately decide upon the dress that he ended up wearing on the groundbreaking "Jeffery" cover. By Angus Walker
- ReviewsYoung Thug's "No, My Name Is Jeffery" (Review)Young Thug levels up on "No, My Name Is Jeffery." By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentThe Best Hip Hop Songs (On Spotify) Of August 2016The most fire songs to come out this month: Young Thug, Vince Staples, Tory Lanez, & much more.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsYoung Thug Responds To Erykah Badu's Andre 3000 ComparisonYoung Thug responds to a compliment from Erykah Badu. By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentA Song-By-Song Guide To Young Thug's "No, My Name Is Jeffery"Highlighting all the essential moments on Young Thug's adventurous new project, "No, My Name Is Jeffery." By Angus Walker
- NewsTwitter Reacts To Young Thug's "No, My Name Is JEFFERY" Cover ArtYoung Thug's new cover art has Twitter going nuts.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicYoung Thug Announces Release Date For "Jeffery"Young Thug's "Jeffery" mixtape is expected to arrive this Friday. By Kevin Goddard
- NewsYoung Thug Teases Collaboration With Wyclef Jean Releasing TodayHopefully Thugger doesn't pull a Frank Ocean on us.By hnhh
- LifeYoung Thug Is Changing His Name To "No, My Name Is Jeffery," Says Lyor CohenYoung Thug might be changing his name.By Danny Schwartz