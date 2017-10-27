NFL Owners
- SportsTom Brady Reportedly Buying A Stake In RaidersTom Brady might be about to become an NFL owner.By Ben Mock
- SportsWashington Commanders Officially SoldDan Snyder has officially sold the Washington Commanders.By Tyler Reed
- SportsJeff Bezos Won't Join Commaders Bidding WarThe Amazon founder won't be bidding to own the NFL's Washington franchise.By Ben Mock
- SportsSkip Bayless Explains Why He Thinks NFL Owners Won't Hire Black CoachesSkip Bayless had an interesting take on "Undisputed."By Alexander Cole
- SportsRoger Goodell's Statement Reportedly Surprised NFL OwnersRoger Goodell didn't alert every owner about the statement he planned on making.By Alexander Cole
- FootballRobert Kraft Sends Patriots Jet To China To Bring Back 1.2 Million N95 MasksRobert Kraft sent the Patriots jet to China in order to bring back 1.2 million N95 masks to the United States amid protective equipment shortages.By Lynn S.
- FootballFreddie Gibbs Says Antonio Brown Should've Learned From Kaep Before Dissing KraftFreddie Gibbs says Antonio Brown should've seen the outcome after watching Colin Kaepernick get blackballed.By Aron A.
- SportsNFL Competition Committee Can't Come To A Conclusion On Replay ChangesNo changes have been set for now.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAdam Silver Shuts Down Idea Of Becoming NFL CommissionerSilver says he's staying put.By Alexander Cole
- SportsColin Kaepernick Wins Pivotal Battle, NFL Collusion Case Will Go To TrialColin Kaepernick's evidence against NFL owners has been ruled sufficient to go to trial.By Devin Ch
- SportsNFL Announces New National Anthem PolicyNFL passes new policy: If you're on the field during the anthem, you must stand.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNFL Owners, Players' Meeting On Kaepernick Detailed In NYT ReportNew York Times report outlines what went down during owners and players meeting.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTexans Owner On Anthem Protests: "Can't Have Inmates Running The Prison"Texans owner apologizes.By Kyle Rooney