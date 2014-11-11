nez and rio
- ProfilesMeet Nez & Rio: The Producers Talk A$AP Rocky's "Pretty Flacko 2"We talk with duo Nez & Rio about their production on A$AP Rocky's highly anticipated "Pretty Flacko 2," among other things.ByRose Lilah14.1K Views