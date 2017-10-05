New York Comic Con
- Movies"Hellboy" Trailer Leaks From New York Comic-ConThe bootleg copy of the trailer has since been removed.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super: Broly" Voice Actors May Have Spoiled Major Movie DeathOne of the Saiyans may die. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Gotham" Season Finale Will Have A Time Jump, Introduces Bane & BatmanBruce reaches his destiny. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Hellboy" Remake Wows New York Comic Con Audience With Gritty 2-Minute PreviewReady for a new Hellboy?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMarvel's "Daredevil" Introduces New Villain "Agent Dex" At NY Comic ConDetails of a Daredevil nemesis named "Agent Dex" have come to light.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Reveals How Jean Becomes Consumed At New York Comic ConAn entire scene was previewed at NYCC.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Mandalorian" From Jon Favreau Announced As First Live-Action "Star Wars" SeriesThe age of bounty hunters has arrived. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Aquaman" 5-Minute Trailer Teases DC's Most Epic & Colorful Film YetThis looks like it will be DC's best film.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super: Broly" Trailer Reconstructs Goku, Vegeta, & Broly's OriginsA new trailer dives deeper into the plot. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Harley Quinn" Animated Series Gets A Foul Mouthed, 4th Wall Breaking New TrailerGotham's Princess of Crime has arrived. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Titans" Renewed For A Second Season Prior To Series PremiereDC is putting all their faith in "Titans"By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix & Marvel Pull "The Punisher" From N.Y. Comic Con In Light Of Vegas ShootingA thoughtful move.By Chantilly Post