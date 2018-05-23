new line cinema
- Pop CultureIce Cube & Warner Bros. Are At A Stalemate Over "Friday" Franchise: ReportCube blames Warner Bros. for the delay while the studio claims the rapper is the reason the franchise hasn't moved forward.By Erika Marie
- MoviesMC Eiht Explains Why Tupac Shakur Was Fired From "Menace II Society"MC Eiht starred in the classic film and shared that Tupac was originally cast to play the role of Sharif but got the boot for being difficult.By Erika Marie
- MoviesIce Cube Addresses Idea Of Using CGI Version Of John Witherspoon In "Friday" FilmThe film has been delayed by distributor New Line Cinema for quite some time.By Lynn S.
- Movies"It Chapter Two" Frightening New Theatrical Poster Arrives Ahead Of New TrailerPennywise is returning later this year in the new "It" film.By Aron A.
- SportsLeBron James & Channing Tatum Will Co-Produce Action Comedy "Public Enemy"LeBron and Channing Tatum are putting their production companies to the test.By Devin Ch