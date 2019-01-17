new flavor
- RandomWendy's Announces New Frosty Flavor, Takes Shot At CompetitorsWendy's is dropping the "highly anticipated" new Frosty flavor for this summer only.By Rex Provost
- FoodDoritos Launches New “Screamin’ Sriracha” Flavor For Limited TimeDoritos is taking their spiciness up a level.By Kevin Goddard
- FoodOreo Announces Their Limited-Edition Fall FlavorOreo is bringing us Maple Syrup cookies this fall.By Alex Zidel
- LifeRanch Flavored Pop-Tarts Leave The Internet DividedIssa no from me dawg.By hnhh
- SocietyKit Kat Reveals New Permanent FlavourThe new candy bar will be released in December 2019.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyCoca-Cola Introduces First New Flavor In Over A DecadeOrange Vanilla Coca-Cola is on the way.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChance The Rapper Awkwardly Joins Backstreet Boys For Super Bowl CommercialChance The Rapper becomes the newest member of the Backstreet Boys in the new Doritos commercial.By Aron A.