netflix originals
- TVBest Netflix Series To Watch Right NowWhat is your current favorite Netflix series?By Gale Love
- TVEverything New On Netflix In JulyMust-see films and shows are coming to the platform.By Taya Coates
- MoviesNetflix Teases A Thrilling Slate Of Originals Coming This SummerNetflix is back in the game teasing a strong, exciting list full of upcoming releases to keep us occupied and entertained this Summer.By Deja Goode
- TVNew On Netflix In May: Full List Of ReleasesNetflix is providing an action-packed list of titles for the month of May.By Deja Goode
- TVNetflix Announces Two Part "Ozark" Final Season"Ozark" has been renewed for a fourth season.By Noah John
- TVSteve Carell Returns To TV Alongside "The Office" Co-Creator With "Space Force"The new comedy series is set to debut May 29th.
By Madusa S.
- MoviesNetflix Reveals Original Films From Spike Lee, The Obamas & MoreNetflix has a lot on tap for 2020.By Cole Blake
- TVNetflix Unveils Top 10, Most Watched Original TV ShowsFrom "Stranger Things" to "When They See Us."By Aida C.
- MoviesHere Are The Holiday Movies & TV Shows Coming To Netflix This WinterSee the holiday movies & TV shows coming to Netflix this year.By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"The Office" Fans Launch Petition To Keep The Show On NetflixFans don't want "The Office" to go anywhere. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Orange Is The New Black" Final Season Trailer Unveiled By Netflix"Orange Is The New Black" reveals its final season trailer. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentGeorge Clooney To Direct Netflix Post-Apocalyptic Science Fiction MovieNetflix snags a George Clooney-directed movie. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentLinda Fairstein Faces First Hit From "When They See Us" BacklashThe "Central Park Five" attorney is beginning to experience backlash. By Aida C.
- Original ContentWhat To Watch On Netflix This WeekendA round-up for your weekend watch list.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentNetflix Drops New Trailer For "Central Park Five" Miniseries "When They See Us"Ava DuVernay put her all in this one. By Aida C.