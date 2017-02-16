neil portnow
- MusicDeborah Dugan Becomes Recording Academy's First Permanent Female CEODugan makes history.By Milca P.
- MusicRecording Academy President Neil Portnow To Step Down Next YearHe has led the organization for 16 years.By Milca P.
- MusicGrammys Announce Plan To Break Barriers Against "Female Advancement"The Grammys are making moves in the right direction.By Chantilly Post
- MusicIggy Azalea Blasts Grammy President For "Step Up" CommentIggy Azalea has some words for Neil Portnow.By Chantilly Post
- MusicRecording Academy CEO Neil Portnow Takes Back "Step Up" CommentsNeil Portnow takes back his controversial "Step Up" comments. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGrammy President to Female Artists: "Step Up" Your GameAccording to the president, women need to elevate themselves to their male counterparts.
By David Saric
- MusicGrammys President: "I Don't Think There's A Race Problem At All"The president of the Recording Academy thinks the Grammy voting process is fair and balanced, without racial bias. By Angus Walker