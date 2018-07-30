National Avocado Day
- FoodChipotle's Offering Guacamole At No Extra Cost For National Avocado DayThe additional $2.05 fee for guac won't apply tomorrow. ByAron A.1.5K Views
- SocietyChipotle Introduces Loyalty Program For Fans To Rack Up Free FoodYou can now earn your way to a free burrito. ByChantilly Post2.1K Views
- LifeChipotle Fails Free Guacamole Day: App Crashing, Sick Customers & Stock Market DipNational Avocado Day was a disaster for the restaurant.ByZaynab5.2K Views
- SocietyChipotle Giving Away Free Guacamole For National Avocado DayFree guac for a day? Count us in.ByAlex Zidel2.7K Views