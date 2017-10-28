national anthem protests
- SportsKlay Thompson Goes After MLB Player Who Refused To KneelKlay Thompson had time for San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Coonrod.By Alexander Cole
- SportsColin Kaepernick Defends Anthem Protest With Jackie Robinson Quote"I know that I am a black man in a white world."By Alex Zidel
- SportsO.J. Simpson Says Colin Kaepernick's Protest Was His "Biggest Mistake"O.J. Simpson thinks Kaepernick made a "bad choice attacking the flag." By Alex Zidel
- SocietyABC Pulls Black-Ish "National Anthem Protest" EpisodeNews has surfaced that ABC had pulled a February episode of Black-Ish due to political differences.By Devin Ch
- SportsHouston Texans Kneel During National Anthem Follow Bob McNair's CommentsAbout 40 players knelt Sunday afternoon.By Milca P.
- SportsColin Kaepernick Reportedly Not Invited To Meeting Between Players & OwnersAccording to Kap's lawyer, the invite was never extended.By Milca P.
- SportsJay Z Responds To Bob McNair 'Inmate' Comments During '4:44' Tour"We got so much further to go."By Milca P.