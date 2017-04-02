mumble rapper
- MusicSZA Brings Up Little Richard When Responding To Critics Who Tell Her To EnunciateThe singer doesn't understand why Little Richard can make up words in his songs but she's told to speak clearer.By Erika Marie
- NewsTyFontaine Drops Trap-Pop Bop "Cuff Jeans"The up-and-coming artist dropped a quick hit just long enough to get our feet tapping.By Isaiah Cane
- MusicMGK Admits He Won't Respond To Eminem's "Killshot": "He Called Me A Mumble Rapper"MGK had a response ready but after "Killshot" he doesn't feel like dropping it.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill On DJ Akademiks: "This Like A Mumble Rapper Promo Page"Meek Mill won't let his work be discredited by DJ Akademiks.By Alex Zidel
- Music10 Life Lessons Lil Yachty Can Teach UsThe 19-year-old is wiser than you may think.By KC Orcutt
- MusicPlayboi Carti Stops By Hot 97, Talks A$AP Rocky Friendship, "Mumble Rap" & MoreGet informed about Playboi Carti. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDear XXL (Mumble Rappers Diss)Mozzy seeks to raise fear in his fellow Freshman nominees with his new track: "Dear XXL." By Angus Walker