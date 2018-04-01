movie star
- NewsJack Harlow & Pharrell Williams Are Living The "Movie Star" LifeYoung Harleezy is in his element on his new album.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSean Connery Passes Away At 90Sean Connery was the first man to play the legendary James Bond.By Alexander Cole
- TVWill Smith Breaks Down Iconic Shirtless Scene From "Bad Boys"Apparently, Smith may owe his career to Michael Bay.By Cole Blake
- MusicPost Malone Opens Up About His Acting Future & His New Face TattooPost Malone a movie star?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBeyonce Looks Like A Vintage Movie Star In New PhotosBeyoncé shows off a few more glamorous looks.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsDenzel Washington's Capitol Hill Visit Turned Politicians Into FanboysWashington is still the man. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentVince Vaughn Facing Serious Jail Time For DUIDriving under the influence is bad kids. By Tania Kabanyana
- SportsKyrie Irving Chose Covert Nasal Surgery Over Attending Celtic's Game 7"I don't think he wanted to be seen." By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentThe Rock Discloses His Secret Battle With DepressionThe Rock opens up about his battle with depression.By Devin Ch