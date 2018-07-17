Monte Morris
- SportsMonté Morris Divulges On LeBron James Trash-Talking IncidentLeBron James and Monte Morris got into it on Wednesday night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Appears To Take Issue With Monté Morris' Trash TalkLeBron wasn't appreciative of the antics.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsAmber Rose Blinds Fans With Blinged Out "Bussdown" Watch From BoyfriendRose's boyfriend bought her a custom piece by celebrity jeweler Nick Bhindi.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentAmber Rose To Her New Beau: "I Wish We Could've Been Together This Whole Time"Amber Rose had some things to get off her chest. By hnhh
- EntertainmentAmber Rose & Boyfriend Monte Morris Still Going Strong With Club PDAAmber Rose is looking all kinds of happy.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAmber Rose & Boyfriend Monte Morris Have A Lot Of "Fun" TogetherA couple that balls together stays together. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Wants Everyone To Know She Had Sex Last NightWe now know what Amber Rose has been getting up to.By Chantilly Post
- GossipAmber Rose & Monte Morris Reportedly Confirmed As A CoupleAmber's officially off the market. By Chantilly Post