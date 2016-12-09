mobile game
- MusicWiz Khalifa Has Big Plans For 4/20Wiz Khalifa is celebrating 4/20 in quarantine by partaking in the WeedMaps virtual festival, and possibly dropping a new album, as well.By Lynn S.
- MusicBhad Bhabie Debuts New Mobile Racing Game "Ride Or Die"Steal cars and get money. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Pokemon Sleep" Will Allow You To Channel Your Inner SnorlaxDon't sleep on "Pokemon Sleep." By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentThe "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" Mobile Game Is Coming SoonYou too can be a wizard, Harry. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle" Update Allows Gamers To Summon PorungaThe Namekian dragon is coming to the mobile game. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Pokémon GO" Teases Generation Four Update With Two Year Anniversary Image"Pokemon GO" has been released for two years now. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Pokémon Quest" Mobile Game Makes $3 Million In Its First WeekGotta catch em all.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Pokémon GO" 2017 Chicago Fest Attendees Notified About Lawsuit SettlementNiantic is paying $1,575,000 back to gamers. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Legends" Mobile Game Debuts Official TrailerBeautiful graphics and epic battles await you.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDragon Ball Legends Mobile Game Announced For iOS And AndroidDragon Ball Legends will connect mobile players worldwide. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Mobile Game Sending Out Invitations"Fortnite" mobile is slowly becoming available to players. By hnhh
- EntertainmentPokemon GO's New Updates To Make Seismic Changes To GameplayPokemon GO is looking to lure users back to their game. By Matt F
- MusicWiz Khalifa Releases Weed Farm App In Celebration Of 4/20Fans can now download Wiz Khalifa's free "weed farm" app now.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWiz Khalifa To Launch Mobile Game "Weed Farm" On 4/20Wiz Khalifa says his game will be "better than Pokemon."By hnhh
- LifeLudacris Launches Mobile Game Called Slang N' FriendzThe game is out now.By hnhh
- EntertainmentSoulja Boy Launches New Mobile Boxing GameSoulja Boy is launching "Soulja Boxing," a mobile game, Wednesday. By hnhh
- MusicAriana Grande To Be Featured As Character In "Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius"Ariana Grande will soon be a playable video game character.By hnhh
- NewsNicki Minaj's New Mobile Game Includes A Club Called "Truffle Butter"Enter the world of Minaj's new game "Nicki Minaj: The Empire."By Danny Schwartz