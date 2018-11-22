mixed martial arts
- MMATyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou Fight Scheduled For The FallTyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to clash later this year.By Jake Lyda
- SportsZion Clark, Wrestler With No Legs, Wins First MMA Match: WatchZion Clark's MMA debut has gone viral.By Alexander Cole
- MMAWiz Khalifa Back In The Fighting Gym, Asks For An MMA AliasWiz Khalifa is back on his MMA grind.By Alex Zidel
- SportsConor McGregor Explains How LeBron James Inspired His Health RegimenMcGregor has become enlightened about his own health.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMax Holloway & Joe Rogan Question The UFC's Judges: WatchDo the judges need better training?By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Effectively Bans BJ Penn From UFC After Street FightsWhite isn't messing around.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJustin Gaethje Wants To "F-ck Up" Conor McGregor After Watching Video Of Bar AttackConor McGregor has a long list of haters awaiting his return.By Devin Ch
- SportsJon Jones Reacts To Daniel Cormier's TKO Loss At UFC 241Jon Jones resurrects the old fighting spirit.By Devin Ch
- SportsJon Jones' April Strip Club Visit Reportedly Ends With Battery ChargeJones was quick to deny the allegations.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMax Holloway Explains Why He Helped Start The Bottle Cap ChallengeHolloway was one of the first to make the challenge popular.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAljamain Sterling Challenges Henry Cenjudo, Promises To "Shove Gold Metal Up His.."Aljamain Sterling zeroes in on the UFC's Bantamweight strap currently held by Henry Cejudo.By Devin Ch
- SportsTony Ferguson's TKO Win Over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Divides Opinion In MMA WorldTony Ferguson and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone put it all on the line at UFC 238.By Devin Ch
- SportsAlexander Gustafsson Retires From MMA After Submission Loss At UFC Fight Night 153Anthony Smith wins the battle of the Light Heavy contenders in Sweden.By Devin Ch
- SportsKhabib Nurmagomedov Roasts Tony Ferguson For Rejecting "Interim" Title Shot"Tony, you had your chance and you missed it, and that's your fault only."By Devin Ch
- SportsConor McGregor And Cowbow Cerrone Fight "Not Even Close" Says Dana WhiteSome believe the fight was a "done deal."By Alexander Cole
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Wants Robert Whittaker Stripped Of The Middleweight TitleWhittaker had to pull out of his title defense fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUFC 234: Israel Adesanya Beats Anderson Silva In Battle Of "Young Sputnik Vs Idol"UFC 234 was the scene of an important "Passing of the Guard" moment.By Devin Ch
- SportsDana White Makes Tony Ferguson #1 Contender For Khabib's UFC TileDana White makes a ton of major announcements in the wake of UFC 234.By Devin Ch
- SportsKelvin Gastelum On Robert Whittaker Fight: "I'm Gonna Rip His Head Off"Gastelum doesn't want to come out of Australia empty-handed.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Would Be Excited For A Conor Mcgregor And Cowboy Cerrone FightWe might now know Conor McGregor's next opponent.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAmanda Nunes Labels Herself "Greatest Fighter In UFC History"Amanda Nunes is 100% sure she is the greatest, male or female, to ever compete in the UFC.By Devin Ch
- SportsAnderson Silva To Face MMA Phenom Israel Adesanya At UFC 234The co-main event for UFC 234 is locked and loaded.By Devin Ch
- SportsTony Ferguson Thinks He Can "Break" Conor McGregor: "In A Cage Or Boxing Match"Should Conor McGregor measure up to Tony Ferguson before he earns his rematch with Khabib?By Devin Ch