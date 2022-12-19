Zion Clark is someone who has risen to prominence over the last few years. The young man has a very inspiring story as he was a wrestler at Kent State. Clark was born without legs, which means he could only wrestle with arm and chest strength. Despite this, he overcame numerous odds and showcased himself to be an amazing athlete.

Additionally, he recently broke a world record as he ran 10 meters in under five seconds. Of course, this record was made unique thanks to the fact that he has to run with his arms. Overall, he is an incredible athlete who has truly overcome a lot to get to where he is now.

Zion Clark attends the Boxing WAGs Association First Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament Honoring National Prostate Cancer Foundation on August 29, 2022 in Northridge, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images for Boxing WAGs Association)

Zion Clark Tries MMA

On Saturday night, Clark got to try his hand at Mixed Martial Arts. This match took place in San Diego and it was an unsanctioned fight with no official winner. It took place against Eugene Murray, a 25-year-old who certainly had a huge advantage.

Despite this advantage, Clark put on an absolute show. Murray seemingly had no clue how to approach Clark, which led to numerous takedowns. Because of Clark’s proximity to the ground, he was able to get at Murray’s legs. While Zion Clark was never able to submit Murray, he did do enough to win by unanimous decision.

Zion Clark won his MMA debut tonight via UD.



Absolute legend! What a takedown. pic.twitter.com/G8Z5a0Q3af — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 18, 2022

The video of the fight ended up going viral on Twitter and it is easy to see why. This is one of those clips that will spark a debate, even if the discourse isn’t necessarily productive. No matter what, you can’t help but admit that Zion Clark is an inspiration.

Let us know what you think of Clark's big win, in the comments down below.

