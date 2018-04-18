mike trout
- SportsShohei Ohtani Makes History With Two BlundersShohei Ohtani made history for all the wrong reasons. By Tyler Reed
- SportsMike Trout Reveals His Newest Signature Nike Shoes: Purchase LinksThe Nike Force Zoom Trout 6 is finally here.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMike Trout On Record Angels Contract: "This Is Where I Wanted To Be"Trout will be with the Angels until he is 40.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMike Trout, Angels Agree To Largest Contract In Sports HistoryTrout reportedly receives 12-year, $430M contract extension.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsBryce Harper Hints At Recruiting Mike Trout In 2020Bryce Harper is already thinking about his Phillies future.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCurt Schilling Says Phillies Will Pursue Mike Trout Next SeasonThe Phillies just signed Bryce Harper to a huge contract.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKobe Bryant Shades Gatorade In Directorial Campaign For BodyArmorBy Devin Ch