migrant
- SocietyICE Conducts Raids Over The Weekend: 2,000 "Illegal" Families Risk ExpulsionCustoms agents are conducting "thousands upon thousands" of raids in cities throughout the United States.By Devin Ch
- SocietyPope Francis Pledges $500,000 For Migrants Stuck At US BorderPope Francis defies Donald Trump's stunted US border policy with a sizable donation.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake & Nicki Minaj Offer Prayers For The New Zealand Shooting VictimsDrake and Nicki Minaj were among those hitting back at the anti-Muslim ideas perpetuated by the mass shooter in NZ.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMigrant Woman Impaled After Climbing US–Mexico Border FenceA 26-year-old Guatemalan woman injured herself after falling from a fence at the US–Mexico border with her two young children in tow. By hnhh
- SocietyU.S. Pulls Out Of U.N. Human Rights Council Amid Migrant Child Separation BacklashAnother brash move from the Trump Administration. By David Saric
- SocietyJeff Sessions Cites Old Passage Used By Slave Owners To Defend Donald TrumpJeff Sessions tried to defend Trump's child separation policy.By Devin Ch