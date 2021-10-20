metaverse
- TechDisney Fires Entire Metaverse DivisionDisney's Metaverse layoffs are just the beginning of the company's cost reduction efforts, which includes axing up to 7,000 employees.By Noah Grant
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Eminem Team Up For VMA Metaverse-Inspired PerformanceSnoop Dogg and Eminem will be teaming up for a groundbreaking performance at the VMAs this year. By Aron A.
- MusicSnoop Dogg Says Death Row Will Be An NFT Record LabelSnoop Dogg is bringing Death Row to the Metaverse. By Aron A.
- TechThe Biggest Rapper NFT Drops So FarWe take a look at some of hip-hop's biggest NFT releases.By Robert Blair
- TechAdidas & Prada Want To Create an NFT, And They Want Your HelpAdidas and Prada have more on the way with their NFT project called "Re-Source."By Marc Griffin
- RandomAdidas To Launch NFT Collection Tomorrow: DetailsAdidas is getting into the NFT space.By Alexander Cole
- TechNFT Owner Drops $450K To Become Snoop Dogg's Metaverse Neighbor: ReportSnoop's team has been building his digital world that includes a recreation of his real-life mansion where the rapper will host exclusive parties.By Erika Marie
- SneakersNike Will Reportedly Release Digital Shoes Through The MetaverseNike is also looking to enter the NFT space.By Alexander Cole
- Tech“The Matrix Resurrections” Twitter Account Trolls Facebook Over Its New NameMark Zuckerberg recently announced that his company is rebranding as Meta.By Hayley Hynes
- TechFacebook To Rebrand as "Meta" With Focus On Building The MetaverseThe Mark Zuckerberg-led company is ready to take on the fourth dimension. By Taylor McCloud
- TechFacebook Is Planning To Rebrand & Change Their Name: ReportMark Zuckerberg wants to become known as the metaverse company.By Hayley Hynes