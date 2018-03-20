mermaids
- Music VideosFuture Takes A Page Out Of Gunna's Book In Underwater "Goin Dummi" VideoFuture floats with two women on his water mattress.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentHalle Berry Reveals Huge New Tattoo In Shirtless PhotoHalle Berry gets some new ink running down her spine.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWatch Nicki Minaj Lube Her Body To Squeeze into Mermaid SuitIt took lube, sweat, and tears to get the star into her outfit.By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj Teases Mermaid Visuals For "Bed" & Azealia Banks Is Big MadNicki's about to break the internet with this one.By Zaynab
- SportsJordan Clarkson Thinks Dinosaurs Were Pets For "Bigger People"Clarkson explains his thoughts on dinosaurs, mermaids and the moon landing.By Kyle Rooney