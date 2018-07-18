meat
- FoodCardi B Considers Going Vegan After A Bad Stomach VirusCardi B explained why she feels she needs to go vegan on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- RandomKim Jong-un Forces North Koreans To Give Up Pet Dogs For FoodKim Jong-un is ordering North Koreans to give up their pet dogs to be killed for food, deeming them a "decadent luxury."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureWendy's Locations Aren't Serving Burgers Due To Meat ShortageThe national meat shortage has hit Wendy's.By Rose Lilah
- FoodWashing Raw Chicken Before Cooking It Can Make You Sick: ReportBe safe out there, kids.By Alex Zidel
- LifeImpossible Burger Will Be Cheaper Than Real Meat, CEO SaysImpossible Burger is the future.By Aron A.
- SocietyBeyonce & Jay-Z Offer "Up To 30 Years" In Free Concert Tickets To Vegan HopefulsWhat would you do for free concert tickets? Mother Earth?By Devin Ch
- MusicDJ Khaled Slices Into 24K Gold Steak With "Salt Bae"DJ Khaled's Weight Watchers plan includes 24K gold steak.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone & Mark Whalberg Catch Up Over "Whalburgers"Post Malone and Mark Whalberg exchange friendly words over livestock buffet. By Mitch Findlay