master recordings
- MusicJuice WRLD Estate Sells His CatalogThis sale included Juice's released catalog, in addition to hundreds of unreleased tracks.ByGabriel Bras Nevares12.1K Views
- CrimeR. Kelly's Team Says His Master Recordings Were Stolen, Might Be Linked To "I Admit It"The singer's team believe the theft is tied to the unauthorized release of "I Admit It." ByAron A.12.9K Views
- MusicYo Gotti Escapes Label Deal & Now Owns All His MastersYo Gotti celebrates a tremendous start to the year.ByAlex Zidel124.8K Views
- MusicUniversal Studios 2008 Fire: 700 More Artists Lost Masters, Including MLK Jr.Hundreds of other artists were affected by the Universal Studios fire in 2008.ByAlex Zidel1299 Views
- MusicEminem Backed Up His Masters Prior To Destructive Universal FireEminem was said to have been affected by the massive 2008 fire.ByAlex Zidel19.5K Views
- MusicUniversal Fights Back Claims 2008 Fire Destroyed Eminem & Tupac's MastersBlack Thought says that two classic The Roots albums were destroyed in the fire.ByAlex Zidel4.2K Views
- MusicEminem, Tupac & 50 Cent's Masters Destroyed In Massive 2008 FireThe fire is being called "the biggest disaster in the history of the music business."ByAlex Zidel281.7K Views
- NewsEngineer Attempts To Extort Jay Z For 100k Over Master Recordings [Update: Engineer Responds To Accusations]Jay Z was the victim of an extortion plot, which found an engineer attempting to sell lost master tracks back to Roc-A-Fella.ByTrevor Smith18.0K Views