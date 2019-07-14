mass murder
- PoliticsNRA Issues Statement On Uvalde School Shooting: "Our Deepest Sympathies"Trump, Gov. Abbot, Sen. Cruz, and thousands of others will attend the NRA's annual conference this week in Texas.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDylann Roof Death Sentence Upheld, Judges Say He Qualifies For "Harshest Penalty"The White supremacist murdered nine Black churchgoers in 2015 and his legal team appealed his sentence earlier this year.By Erika Marie
- CrimeBoulder Police Arrest Suspect In Grocery Store Mass ShootingAhmad Al Aliwi Alissa was taken into custody as a suspect of Monday's shooting at King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. By Deja Goode
- SportsSteve Kerr Worried Warriors Could Be Victims Of Mass ShootingKerr is fearful after what happened in the United States this past weekend.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsGregg Popovich Puts Congress On Blast Over Gun Control LawsPopovic wants the government to get "off their asses."By Alexander Cole
- GossipGoFundMe Is Cracking Down On Fake Pages For Shooting Victims: ReportMake sure you donate with caution.By Erika Marie
- SocietyU.S Plots Biological Counterstrike Against Rat-Infested IslandThey must be stopped by any means necessary. By Mitch Findlay