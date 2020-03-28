mason disick
- Pop CultureKourtney Kardashian Refutes Claims That Son Mason Spoke About Travis Scott & Kylie JennerShe says a fake account pretending to be her 12-year-old son was behind the viral post about the couple allegedly getting married soon.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Gets DM From Mason Disick Over North West's LivestreamKim's nephew was concerned for their "safety" because he says "people are always screen recording."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJeffree Star Responds To Mason Disick Diss10-year-old Mason Disick called make-up mogul Jeffree Star "spoiled AF" during a recent Instagram Live stream.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Gets TikTok After She Deletes His IG Kourtney Kardashian's 10-year-old son, Mason Disick got TikTok after she deleted his Instagram account where he'd exposed Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship status.By Lynn S.