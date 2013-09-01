marshall mathers lp 2
- MixtapesEminem Updates "The Marshall Mathers LP2" With Expanded Edition Near Its 10-Year AnniversaryThe expanded edition adds one new track and five instrumentals. By Zachary Horvath
- NewsEminem Went Full Villain On "Evil Twin"With "The Marshall Mathers LP 2" turning seven today, revisit one of Eminem's most lyrically relentless tracks of the past decade -- "Evil Twin."By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentIs Eminem's "Bad Guy" One Of Hip-Hop's Best Sequels?By willingly continuing the story of "Stan," Eminem attempted to do the impossible with his ambitious and underrated "Bad Guy."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Celebrates "The Marshall Mathers LP 2" On Fifth AnniversaryThe album that brought us "Bad Guy," "Rap God," "Headlights," and "Evil Twin" has turned five. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentHip-Hop Sequels: The Gift & The CurseAre hip-hop sequels a foregone conclusion?By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWill Eminem's "Revival" Be His Best "Comeback" Album Yet?Does Eminem rely on "comeback" albums too much?By Narsimha Chintaluri
- Original ContentEminem & Dr. Dre: A Complete History And DiscographyExplore the legacy of Eminem and Dr. Dre, one of music's most prolific duos. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Reportedly Expected To Release New Album This FallRumor has it the Detroit rapper's new project is not too far away.By Trevor Smith
- MusicEminem Made Kendrick Lamar Prove He Didn't Have A GhostwriterEd Sheeran tells the story he heard from Rick Rubin.By Trevor Smith
- NewsEminem Sets Guinness World Record For Most Words In A Hit SingleEminem's "Rap God" has set a Guinness World Record for most words used in a hit song.By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsEminem Talks On "Bad Guy" Following Up "Stan," Connecting With Rick Rubin & MoreEminem talks about making a sequel to "The Marshall Mathers LP" and working with Rick Rubin.By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsReview: Eminem's "Marshall Mathers LP 2"The Marshall Mathers LP 2 is the sober Eminem’s strongest project to date, and though it’ll inevitably be compared to his previous works, it’s a radically different direction for the Detroit emcee. Eminem has definitely aged and matured, but the question remains: has his maturity caused him succumb to the mainstream instead of shaping it to suit his needs? By Dhruva Balram deleted
- NewsEminem Says Kendrick Lamar Is Doing "Incredible" ThingsEminem speaks on the process behind his new album, "The Marshall Mathers LP 2," overcoming addiction, and the "incredible" Kendrick Lamar.By Trevor Smith
- NewsBoy George Criticizes Eminem For Homophobic "Rap God" LyricsBoy George has taken to Twitter to criticize Eminem for homophobic "Rap God" lyrics. By hnhh
- NewsRick Rubin Breaks Down The Creation Of Eminem's "Berzerk" SingleRick Rubin has explained the creative process behind Eminem's new "Berzerk" single. By hnhh
- NewsSales Projections For Eminem's "Berzerk" Are HighEarly sales projections for Eminem's single are looking good. By Rose Lilah