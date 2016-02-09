Mark Parker
- SneakersNike CEO Mark Parker Divulges On Why They Pulled Betsy Ross ShoeColin Kaepernick was at the center of this controversy.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike CEO Outlines Plan To Become More Sustainable Amid Climate ChangeMark Parker sets goal to source 100% renewable energy.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike Is The World's Most Valuable Clothing Brand At Over $32 Billion: ReportNike continues to dominate the fashion scene.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike CEO Mark Parker Promises "Cheaper" Shoes In 2019Nike is making sure we don't break the bank next year.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNike Loses Another Top Level Executive Over Misconduct ScandalNike loses another top level exec to allegations of misconduct. The 2nd in 2 days.By Devin Ch
- LifeNike CEO Condemns Racism In Company-Wide EmailMark Parker denounces racism, bigotry and violence in company-wide email.By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyNike CEO Mark Parker On Muslim Ban: "Nike Stands Together Against Bigotry"Nike issues statement denouncing Trump's executive order.By Kyle Rooney
- NewsKanye West Apologizes To Michael Jordan; Says Beef Was Aimed At Mark ParkerKanye West apologizes to his fellow Chi-town airness Michael Jordan.By Kevin Goddard