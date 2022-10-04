Lyfe Jennings
- MusicLyfe Jennings Claims He Was Robbed Of $120K Worth Of JewelryThe singer detailed his story, saying he was in Oakland for four sold-out shows when someone robbed him.By Erika Marie
- MusicLyfe Jennings Claps Back At Mario: "That's Why I F*ck With The Rappers"A fan shared a clip of Lyfe singing at a concert and wasn't impressed. Mario also saw the clip and his reaction irked Jennings.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLyfe Jennings Recalls Singing To Jeffrey Dahmer In Prison: WatchThe infamous serial killer allegedly asked Jennings to sing him "Breakin' My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)" by Mint Condition.By Balen Mautone