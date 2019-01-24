Lul G
- MusicLul G Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison For First-Degree MurderThe former SOB x RBE MC pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.7K Views
- MusicFormer SOB x RBE Rapper Lul G Set To Serve 21-Year SentenceThe pending sentence stems from Lul G’s 2019 murder charge.ByKairi Coe1.9K Views
- CrimeFormer SOB x RBE Rapper Lul G's First-Degree Murder Case Moves ForwardThe Bay Area rapper has pleaded not guilty.ByErika Marie16.3K Views
- GossipEx-SOB x RBE Member Lul G Arrested For Murder In Nevada: ReportLul G was picked up this week.ByAron A.7.8K Views
