Los Angeles Angels
- SportsShohei Ohtani Reaches Historic Two-Way Player MilestoneShohei Ohtani is continuing to make history.By Ben Mock
- SportsShohei Ohtani Makes History With Two BlundersShohei Ohtani made history for all the wrong reasons. By Tyler Reed
- SportsAnthony Rendon Suspended For Altercation With FanAnthony Rendon learns fate after altercation with fan after game. By Tyler Reed
- SportsStephen A. Smith Apologizes For "Insensitive & Regrettable" Remarks About Shohei OhtaniThe sports commentator caught major backlash for criticizing the Angels pitcher for not being able to speak English.By Erika Marie
- SportsTyler Skaggs Death: Angels Employee Catches Conspiracy Fentanyl ChargeLast year, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in a hotel room while on a road trip.By Erika Marie
- SportsAngels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Found Dead At 27 During Texas Road TripSkaggs had pitched on Saturday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsScHoolboy Q Blasts The Los Angeles Angels For Their Horrible PitchingThe Angels are last place in their division.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMike Trout On Record Angels Contract: "This Is Where I Wanted To Be"Trout will be with the Angels until he is 40.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMike Trout, Angels Agree To Largest Contract In Sports HistoryTrout reportedly receives 12-year, $430M contract extension.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsBryce Harper Still Wants Mike Trout Despite Tampering ClaimsHarper said he wants Trout in Philadelphia.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBryce Harper Hints At Recruiting Mike Trout In 2020Bryce Harper is already thinking about his Phillies future.By Alexander Cole