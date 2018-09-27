Lorne Michaels
- Pop CultureKenan Thompson Addresses Rumors That "SNL" Will End After 50th AnniversaryHe believes it's not a bad idea to pull the plug on the series at the monumental mark.By Erika Marie
- TVTommy Davidson Claims "SNL" Creator Lorne Michaels Called Eddie Murphy "A Mistake"But...why?By Erika Marie
- TVLeslie Jones Cussed Out Chris Rock For Getting Her "SNL" AuditionHe told to "shut the f*ck up" and to go on the audition before he hung up on her.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentSNL's Chris Kattan Says Lorne Michaels Pushed Him To Have Sex With A DirectorThe ex-SNL cast member comes clean.By hnhh
- EntertainmentLorne Michaels Comes To Pete Davidson's Aid Amid Suicide Note DramaLorne Michaels is here for the conversation on mental health. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Wasn't First Choice For "Saturday Night Live" Season PremiereThe producers were eyeing Ariana Grande to perform on the season premiere.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Claps Back At Chevy Chase's "SNL" Comments: "I Hate Him"Davidson wasn't having it. By Karlton Jahmal