logan
- RandomLogan Paul Spends $3.5 Million On Possibly Fake Pokemon CardsLogan Paul may have been finessed.By Marc Griffin
- MusicJT Goes Viral After Young Fan Asks If She Has Beef With Nicki MinajThe City Girls rapper chatted with a fan named Logan who hilariously stole the show after adding his thoughts about a Minaj-CG collaboration.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentHugh Jackman May Appear As Wolverine In "Avengers: Endgame"If Google is anything to go by.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentHugh Jackman & Stephen Colbert Pay Homage To Stan LeeHugh Jackman pays respects to the man who brought us "Wolverine."By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentDJ Envy & Wife Gia Casey Explain Their Beef With Desus & MeroDJ Envy & Gia spent a good portion of their podcast addressing their differences with Desus & Mero.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentHere Are The Highest Grossing Movies of 2017How many of these films have you guys seen?By Chantilly Post
- Original Content10 Best Super Hero MoviesWith a plethora of superhero influenced films making their debut every year, we ranked the 10 best hero movies of all time. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeProducer Teases More R-Rated Marvel Movies, Including "X-Force"Marvel fans have a lot to look forward to.By hnhh
- SportsMarvel Drops Super Bowl Teasers For "Logan" & "Guardians Of The Galaxy"Marvel has a treat for fans this Super Bowl.By hnhh
- LifeFinal “Logan” Wolverine Trailer Makes It Look Especially ViolentThat 'R' rating is finally paying off.By hnhh