living legend
- MusicDJ Kay Slay Admits Early On He Underestimated Kendrick LamarDJ Kay Slay has a longstanding reputation and career in hip hop and in a recent interview, he admitted to undervaluing Kendrick Lamar.By Erika Marie
- NewsGunplay Feat. Masspike Miles "Leave Da Game" VideoGunplay returns to the block for "Leave Da Game" feat. Masspike Miles.By Danny Schwartz
- ReviewsReview: Gunplay's "Living Legend"The most slept-on gives us product that's stepped on.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- NewsGunplay Talks "Living Legend," Swagger Fishing & MoreGunplay sits down with HNHH for an informative interview about his debut album "Living Legend."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsGunplay Feat. Peryon J Kee "Blood On The Dope" VideoWatch Gunplay's new video for "Blood On The Dope" featuring Peryon J Kee.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsWood Wheel (Freestyle)Gunplay hits us with another freestyle over a classic UGK instrumental.By Trevor Smith
- NewsBlood On The DopeListen to another leak from Gunplay's "Living Legend" album called "Blood On The Dope" featuring Yo Goti, PJK, and Rick Ross.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsGunplay Reveals "Living Legend" TracklistGunplay shares the tracklist for his debut album, "Living Legend".By Trevor Smith
- NewsBe Like MeGunplay teams up Rick Ross for his newest leak "Be Like Me".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsGunplay Reveals "Living Legend" ArtworkCheck out the cover art for Gunplay's "Living Legend".By Trevor Smith
- NewsPoppin (Freestyle)Gunplay goes in over Rico Richie's "Poppin" instrumental. By Trevor Smith
- NewsGunplay Feat. YG "Wuzhanindoe" VideoGunplay and YG share the "Wuzhanindoe" video.By Patrick Lyons