lil wayne birdman beef

- MusicBirdman On Lil Wayne: "We Gotta Get This Sh-t Together"Birdman wants his feud with Lil Wayne to be patched up so as to not affect their children.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne & Birdman Have Second "Family Reunion" In Two DaysLil Wayne & Birdman can't get enough of each other, it seems.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBirdman & Lil Wayne Beef Squashed? New "Family" Photo Hints As MuchLil Wayne & Birdman look to have patched things up.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Declares Lil Wayne & Birdman Hug As "A Real Hip-Hop Moment"Birdman and Lil Wayne's reunion elicits a strong reaction from 50 Cent.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V": Everything You Need To KnowLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" has been "coming soon" for what feels like an eternity. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBirdman Shares Photos Of His Children Posing With Lil WayneIs this a sign of a reconciliation or another misleading message from the Cash Money founder?By Trevor Smith
- MusicLil Wayne vs Birdman: J Prince Says He'll Make Cash Money PayLil Wayne and Birdman will soon settle their score to hear J Prince tell it.By hnhh
- MusicLil Wayne Has No Time For "Bullshit Ass Birdman"Lil Wayne told a crowd at SXSW he has too many good things going to worry about Birdman.By hnhh
- MusicLil Wayne Appreciates Rick Ross' Message Of Support In Birdman BeefRick Ross support for Lil Wayne was greatly appreciated.By hnhh
- LifeLil Wayne Says Birdman Is No Longer FamilyThe father-son relationship between Birdman and Lil Wayne seems to be over; "...his last name isn't Carter, baby. He's not family," says Wayne in a recent interview. By Angus Walker